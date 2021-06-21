Watch: Bruce Buffer dances with Bruno Silva after his UFC Vegas 29 win

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer danced with Bruno Silva after the Brazilian’s UFC Vegas 29 win.

A middleweight bout between Silva and Wellington Turman was the second fight that took place on the main card portion of the UFC Vegas 29 (June 19, 2021) event.

The fight saw Silva secure a vicious first-round KO victory over Turman. Silva was in top position and was in Turman’s full guard as both fighters grappled and looked to advance their positions on the mat.

Silva mixed in ground and pound with his grappling and caught Turman with a few thunderous punches to the head.

Bruno Silva’s precise and powerful punches helped him put away his compatriot. The referee waved off the fight as Turman was clearly unconscious.

Following this, Silva proceeded to get up, walk to the other side of the octagon, approach the fence, and break out a few dance moves.

Silva’s dancing didn’t stop there, however, as he appeared to ask UFC announcer Bruce Buffer to dance with him.

Buffer had entered the octagon after the fight to announce the official verdict and in response to Silva requesting him to dance, Buffer too broke out a few rather impressive dance moves.

Fans can check out Buffer’s dancing skills in the tweet by the UFC Europe Twitter account, as displayed below.

Buffer’s tweet regarding the same has also been embedded below –

When a fighter asks me to bust a move after he wins then let’s love 🕺🏻👊🗣🎙 lol https://t.co/sI6hR4TwIa — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) June 20, 2021

Bruce Buffer shared the tweet sent out by the UFC Europe Twitter account with a statement that read as follows –

“When a fighter asks me to bust a move after he wins then let’s love lol”

‘The Veteran Voice of the Octagon’ Bruce Buffer noted that when a fighter asks him to break out a dance move after they win, Buffer would surely oblige and dance.

Bruce Buffer also used a dancing emoji after the word 'love' in the tweet, insinuating that he loves to dance.

Bruce Buffer has seemingly impressed many in the MMA community with the dance he performed alongside Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva showcased brilliant ground and pound skills at UFC Vegas 29

Bruce Buffer is widely revered as one of the hardest working professionals in the combat sports world. Buffer has been with the UFC for more than 25 years.

The younger half-brother of legendary boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer, Bruce Buffer carved his own niche in the combat sports world as a legendary MMA ring announcer.

Buffer is well-known not only for his energetic style of announcing, but also for being friendly and sociable with the fighters and other professionals involved in UFC events.

Many in the MMA community have praised Buffer's dance with Bruno Silva.

