Watch: Bruce Buffer's goosebump-inducing introduction of 'undisputed heavyweight champion of the world' Andrew Schulz on his comedy special

Legendary UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer has introduced some of the biggest names in MMA from nearly every generation. The veteran announcer recently put his enthusiasm and iconic voice to work for the introduction of stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz.

While no one went to war following the introduction, Buffer beautifully set the scene with a passionate tone and introduced the popular podcaster as the "heavyweight champion of the world."

Watch Bruce Buffer introduce Andrew Schulz in the video below:

Andrew Schulz is one of the biggest MMA fans out there. The comedian is truly passionate about the sport and was also in attendance at UFC 276 earlier this month, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

When will Bruce Buffer retire from the UFC?

Bruce Buffer has had a legendary career with the UFC as the 'Voice of the Octagon'. The 65-year-old has become synonymous with the promotion and a staple for UFC fans worldwide.

Buffer has made numerous memorable introductions throughout his time with the company. It appears that he is planning to do plenty more under his role as a ring announcer.

Speaking to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com in 2020, Buffer opened up about his future with the UFC and revealed that he plans to remain with the company for at least another 10 years. Here's what Buffer said:

"I'm very humble about it all. I'm all about passion, everything I do is with a passion that is the reason why I announce the way I do. When that passion starts to fade, which is not my case, then yes that is the time I will probably announce it is my time to retire. But, I would say you are stuck with me for at least another 10 years. I'm in great shape and stay in great shape. I'm lucky to do what I do."

Buffer made his UFC debut way back in February 1996 at UFC 8. The event took place at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico and was headlined by Ken Shamrock vs. Kimo Leopoldo and Don Frye vs. Gary Goodridge.

