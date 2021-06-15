Watch: BT Sport's spine-tingling promo for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

BT Sport’s spine-tingling promo for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264 has set the combat sports world abuzz, further increasing the intrigue surrounding the highly anticipated fight.

The promo has been posted via the official UFC on BT Sport Twitter account. The tweet sent out by contains the video promo for the much-discussed trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier.

Fans can watch the promo in the tweet embedded below –

It all comes down to this.



Two heroes of the Octagon meet one final time and the stakes could not be higher!



Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor



The official UFC 264 trailer is here. UFC 264 | July 10 | BT Sport Box Office

The promo harks back to the beginning of Conor McGregor’s journey in the UFC.

It shows UFC president Dana White revealing that he went to Ireland and realized the hype surrounding McGregor.

White met McGregor and came to the realization that he had star power and that if he could fight, he’d be a true superstar.

The promo proceeds to show Conor McGregor winning in the early stages of his UFC career, and it also focuses on the first fight between McGregor and Poirier.

The mental warfare skills utilized by McGregor are shown to have adversely affected Poirier in their UFC 178 matchup, leading to the Irishman knocking him out.

Following this, Conor McGregor’s successful title wins, double champ status, and the MMA-boxing crossover "money fight" against Floyd Mayweather are featured as milestones in his career.

Meanwhile, Poirier’s hard work, rise to the top, and interim UFC lightweight title victory are also highlighted.

Additionally, the promo indicates that while Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier suffered losses in their UFC careers, they bounced back like the true champions they are.

Eventually, the rematch between McGregor and Poirier shows how 'The Diamond' learned from the mistakes he made in their first fight.

Poirier was much stronger in the mental realm and didn't allow Conor McGregor’s mind games to distract him from his goal.

The rematch that transpired at UFC 257 ended with Poirier exacting revenge and knocking out McGregor.

The video ends with a reminder that their trilogy fight will take place on July 10, 2021.

Conor McGregor is at a crossroads in his MMA career ahead of UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

The consensus in the combat sports world is that Conor McGregor is currently at a crossroads in his MMA career.

The belief is that back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier would significantly harm McGregor’s brand and box office draw.

Needless to say, this is considered to be a must-win fight for ‘The Notorious’ megastar. Moreover, its winner is likely to receive the next shot at the UFC lightweight title that’s presently held by Charles Oliveira.

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to headline UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Poirier is in. McGregor is in.



The trilogy is set.



July 10. For all the marbles!

Edited by Harvey Leonard