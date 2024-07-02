WATCH: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang starches Ken Hasegawa in brutal fashion in front of mental Yangon crowd

Burmese MMA icon Aung La N Sang played an important role in the early history of ONE Championship. 'The Burmese Python' has the distinction of being the second-ever two-division ONE MMA world champion by capturing the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

Aung La N Sang made the first defense of his middleweight MMA world championship at ONE: Spirit Of A Warrior inside the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on June 29, 2018 against Ken Hasegawa.

The hometown hero and former DEEP Openweight World Champion duked it out for the better part of five rounds, but Aung La N Sang's power came out on top as he sent Hasegawa to sleep with a vicious uppercut in the dying minutes of the final frame.

Take a look at the highlights from their epic war as posted on ONE Championship's Instagram account.

The Kill Cliff FC product would go on to rematch Hasegawa in March of 2019, ending the bout that time with a second-round TKO to complete their two-fight feud in spectacular fashion.

Aung La N Sang set for 20th ONE fight in September

The Burmese legend will look to give fans in the United States a show when he makes his 20th foray inside the Circle when he takes on Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Turkish veteran is coming off a strong promotional debut against Chinese striker Fan Rong, who he beat via knockout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, 2023.

Erdogan proved his knockout power against Fan and although Aung La N Sang is six years older than the 33-year-old, he will be more than happy to engage in an all-out brawl.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available via Ticketmaster.

