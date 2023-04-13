Aung La N Sang goes full boogeyman in highlight reel finish of Ken Hasegawa

Former ONE double--world champion Aung La N Sang was once the face of the promotion for a lengthy period of time. Going 11-1 in the promotion before losing his world titles, 'The Burmese Python' beat everyone there is to beat, both at middleweight and light-heavyweight. He even made a quick stop at heavyweight just for the heck of it.

One of the highlights of Aung La's dominant world title run in ONE Championship was his pair of fights against Japanese slugger Ken Hasegawa in 2018 and 2019. Their first fight, which took place in Aung La N Sang's home country of Myanmar at ONE: Spirit of a Warrior, was considered one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

Aung La and Hasegawa threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other in nearly every second of the five-round battle. The classic war of attrition ended with Aung La N Sang knocking Hasegawa out with a thunderous uppercut in the fifth round.

Ahead of Aung La's bout with Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, ONE Championship posted his 2019 rematch with Ken Hasegawa on YouTube. Unlike their epic first fight, Hasegawa wasn't able to do much to put away 'The Burmese Python'. Instead, the then-ONE middleweight king dominated the bout from start to finish, eventually finishing his foe with strikes in the second round.

Aung La N Sang is on a two-fight winning streak in ONE Championship and is looking to score a third at ONE Fight Night 10 against China's Fan Rong. The historic card will be ONE Championship’s first live event on US soil and is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Aside from Aung La's bout with Fan, the card will also feature three world title bouts across three different martial arts. This is on top of a stacked fight card that features some of the very best ONE has to offer.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

