5 ONE Championship MMA fights you should see

ONE Championship is known for showcasing fights across kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling and MMA. Because of this, the Singapore-based fight league has developed quite the eclectic set of fans.

From fans of highly technical kickboxing to followers of sophisticated grappling, ONE Championship always has something for every type of fight aficionado. Whether it's for wild slugfests or technical grappling battles, at the end of the day, however, fans always come to see great fights.

Fights that turn casual observers into passionate fans. It's the kind of contest that showcases incredible performances and awesome displays of heart. The kind of battles that compel us to watch over and over again.

Today we dive deep into the MMA archives of ONE Championship and pull out some all-time classics. Although there are countless noteworthy fights in ONE Championship's library, we list down five that are perfect for anyone not familiar with the organization. Five MMA battles that would surely make a hardcore fan out of anybody.

#5. Eric Kelly vs. Rob Lisita - ONE Championship: War of Dragons

Let's start with a good ol' fashion bloodbath. This back-and-forth brawl between Eric Kelly and Rob Lisita might be the bloodiest in ONE Championship history. Seriously, midway into round 2, Kelly was bleeding so profusely you'd think he's dying for our sins.

Right off the bat the two didn't waste time trying to put each other away. Technique took a backseat as both sluggers threw haymakers and knees inside the pocket. Once the fight hit the ground, the two warriors never stopped attacking as well.

As the fight progressed the blood and sweat made both fighters very slippery. At that point the bout became a war of attrition. Exhausted but never defeated, Kelly and Lisita never relented on their attacks despite their fuel gage nearing empty.

Near the end of the second round, Kelly sunk in a rear-naked choke, ending the bout and earning the Filipino a hard-fought victory. The sight of the two exhausted gladiators kneeling beside each other after emptying their gas tanks is something every fight fan should see.

Watch the full fight here:

