WATCH: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang unloads pure power in first world title win in ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang’s legendary run has been defined by perseverance, heart and an unyielding pursuit of greatness. But no moment was more monumental than when he finally achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

That career-defining victory came in June 2017 at ONE: Light of a Nation, where 'The Burmese Python' seized the ONE middleweight MMA world title in a high-stakes rematch against Vitaly Bigdash.

Check out the highlights of that intense duel below:

Their rivalry began six months earlier under difficult circumstances. Aung La N Sang stepped in on just 10 days’ notice to challenge the Russian powerhouse, taking a massive risk with little preparation.

Despite a valiant effort, the short turnaround proved costly, and Bigdash’s superior conditioning earned him a unanimous decision win.

However, Aung La N Sang’s sheer determination and warrior spirit won over the promotion’s top brass, securing him an immediate rematch — this time, with a full eight-week training camp.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher, as he now had the chance to fight for the gold in front of his passionate home crowd at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

What followed was one of the greatest title fights in ONE Championship history, a grueling 25-minute battle that would later be named the organization’s Fight of the Year for 2017.

Both men had their moments, with Aung La N Sang nearly finishing Bigdash in the opening round.

As the matchup wore on, it became a test of wills with Aung La N Sang dictating the stand-up exchanges while the defending champion relentlessly hunting for takedowns.

When the final bell rang, the judges unanimously declared Aung La N Sang the victor, making him Myanmar’s first-ever mixed martial arts world champion.

Aung La N Sang looks to turn the clock back in return

Now, nearly eight years later, Aung La N Sang is on another mission for redemption. On Feb. 20, at ONE 171 in Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena, he will return to action with one goal in mind — avenging his recent loss to Shamil Erdogan, the man who bested him at ONE 168 in September 2024.

With a legacy to uphold, Aung La N Sang is ready to step back into the fire and rewrite the narrative once again.

