Watch: Calvin Metcalf suffers bad knockout in boxing match but it was his haircut that got people talking

Calvin Metcalf suffered a knockout in his boxing match against Javier Martinez, but it was the former's haircut that got people talking.

26-year-old Calvin Metcalf faced 25-year-old Javier Martinez on the undercard of tonight's Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor boxing event (May 22nd, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many in the boxing community have praised Martinez for being the more technical pugilist in this matchup. He thoroughly out-boxed Metcalf throughout the fight.

The end came courtesy of a vicious right hook from Javier Martinez that knocked Calvin Metcalf down to the canvas. The one-punch KO served as the exclamation point of the fight and the 26-year-old appeared to be moving involuntarily on the mat.

Calvin Metcalf showed incredible heart to get back to his feet after being floored by the thunderous right hand but was unable. The referee waved off the fight as Metcalf tried his best to regain his bearings. Javier Martinez officially won the fight by beating Calvin Metcalf via fourth-round KO.

However, many in the combat sports world have ignored the 26-year-old admirable show of grit, instead focusing on his hairstyle.

Certain sections of the boxing community have previously criticized Calvin Metcalf for his hairstyle, and that trend seems to have continued after his latest fight as well. Look at a few social media reactions to his haircut below:

No count needed 😮



Javier Martinez opens tonight's show with a big right hand upstairs on Calvin Metcalf that ended things in abrupt fashion.#RamirezTaylor | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/vw0z0ZPs3O — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 22, 2021

There was only one way it was going to end for a 'hairstyle' like that. — David Hancock (@makingsense136) May 22, 2021

Not with a haircut like that them Belton barbers did him dirty 😂 — David 888 (@davidalmond86) May 22, 2021

Steve’s barber 👀 I’m saying nothing on that matter 😂 @iSweet_Science — David 888 (@davidalmond86) May 22, 2021

Wit that hair....it needed to happen — BIG FILET-O 🇵🇹 (@Yellowman617) May 22, 2021

porkchop sideburns — Self-aware Fabia (@iRintelligent69) May 22, 2021

What is that hairline hahahaa — Tom (@TomB796) May 22, 2021

hahaha voluntary baldy long hair!! — Ja (@DRB88) May 22, 2021

Best hair since Hasine Cherifi. — Michael Gallegos (@GaIIegos) May 22, 2021

Wtf is good with his hair — toe knee vee (@toekneevee2) May 22, 2021

With that hairstyle he deserve to get knocked out like that !!! — easymoneysniper (@OmarAlshbli) May 22, 2021

Javier Martinez was highly rated as an amateur boxer and recently turned pro. He has amassed a 4-0 undefeated professional boxing record so far. Martinez’s professional boxing record includes his latest knockout win over Calvin Metcalf. The victory once again reminded the boxing world of Martinez’s potential.

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf part of a fight card set to crown the new undisputed light welterweight champion

Jose Ramirez (left); Josh Taylor (right)

The ongoing boxing event will be headlined by a fight that’ll crown the new undisputed light welterweight champion. Undefeated fighters Jose Ramirez (26-0; 17 KOs) and Josh Taylor (17-0; 13 KOs) will clash in a highly anticipated bout in the 140-pound weight class.

Jose Ramirez is the WBC and WBO light welterweight champion, whereas Josh Taylor is the WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring light welterweight champion.

An American of Mexican descent, Jose Ramirez looks to become the first undisputed light welterweight champion since Terence Crawford and only the second to do so in the four-belt era. Standing in Ramirez’s way is Scottish fighter Josh Taylor, who aims to unify the belts and bring the coveted undisputed title to his native Scotland.