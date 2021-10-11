Watch: Canelo Alvarez goes through intense training for his fight against Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Caleb Plant on November 6. In preparation for the super middleweight bout, the Mexican boxing phenomenon has been putting in work in the gym.

In a clip uploaded by EsNews, Canelo Alvarez can be seen training with his strength and conditioning coach Munir Somoya. The video shows Canelo's immense dedication as he's put through paces in an exhausting circuit training workout.

Watch the video below:

Although Alvarez has never taken any of his opponents lightly, the motivation for this training camp stems from a different source.

While facing off in a pre-fight press conference, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant got into a physical altercation. Plant allegedly called Canelo a "motherf***er," which didn't settle well with the Mexican superstar. When Canelo retaliated by pushing Plant back, things turned physical with the two boxers.

Watch the face-off below:

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant start winging for each other in their face off. Wild 🤯 Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant start winging for each other in their face off. Wild 🤯 https://t.co/zXTDgMAASR

Canelo Alvarez has been more active than usual on social media

Leading up to his fight with Caleb Plant, Canelo Alvarez has been more active than usual on social media. The Guadalajara native is actively trying to hint at the fate that awaits Caleb Plant on November 6.

"Not playing around," wrote Canelo Alvarez in an Instagram post.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant is scheduled to take place for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles. Canelo's final step on the path to conquering the undisputed and unified super middleweight title goes through the undefeated American.

Plant, 29, has held the IBF super middleweight title since 2019. As of July 2021, he is ranked the second-best active super middleweight by ESPN and third by The Ring.

The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

