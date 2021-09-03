Watch: Chael Sonnen hilariously asks Joe Rogan to give him his "iconic black shirt" in case "something happens" to him

Joe Rogan recently took to Instagram and revealed that he’d contracted COVID-19. The beloved UFC personality reassured his fans, however, that he’s well on the road to recovery. On that note, Chael Sonnen has released a video jokingly requesting Rogan give him the iconic black shirt if the podcaster succumbs to COVID-19. Sonnen stated:

“Joe Rogan, thoughts go out to you. And, guys, Joe Rogan got COVID. He made this very public. Joe has a bit of an iconic black shirt; solid black. He’s called shows in it. It’s fitted, larger in the chest, made for big arms, kind of tight around the waist. I don’t want anything to happen to Joe. (But) if…If something happens, that shirt, Joe, can I have it?”

Rogan, a longtime UFC commentator and MMA analyst, has often sported a black shirt while working as part of the commentary team at UFC events.

In fact, one of the most recent events Joe Rogan worked at – the blockbuster UFC 264 fight card headlined by MMA megastar Conor McGregor – saw him sport the shirt. Rogan donned the shirt during the infamous post-fight octagon interview with an injured McGregor.

Check out the post-fight interview with an injured Conor McGregor below:

Chael Sonnen and Joe Rogan are world-renowned MMA analysts

Chael Sonnen (left); Joe Rogan (right)

Chael Sonnen and Joe Rogan are heralded amongst the most well-known and widely respected personalities in the MMA community. Apart from their martial arts expertise, they are also known for their great sense of humor.

Chael Sonnen's last fight was a bout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. 'The American Gangster' and Machida clashed at Bellator 222 in June 2019. 'The Dragon' defeated Sonnen via second-round TKO.

Following the conclusion of this fight, 'The American Gangster' announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. Sonnen currently works as an MMA analyst for ESPN and produces a considerable amount of online content for his YouTube channel.

We congratulate @ChaelSonnen on an incredible career as a martial artist and are excited to see what the future holds for him as he has officially announced his retirement from MMA last night at @TheGarden.#Bellator222 pic.twitter.com/eryjHvvcGO — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan has been busy with his comedy tour as of late. Rogan confirmed that despite his battle with COVID-19, his comedy tour would resume very soon. Rogan is also expected to be a part of the commentary team at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh