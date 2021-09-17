Watch: Chael Sonnen mercilessly trolls rival Tito Ortiz by accusing him of 'taking a dive' against Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen has taken a jibe at Tito Ortiz amid Ortiz’s feud with Anderson Silva. Ortiz claimed that Silva used illegal strikes to the back of the head to KO him in their boxing match. In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen claimed that Ortiz took a dive during his fight against Silva.

“Now, this is all on the heels of Tito taking a dive. And when Tito took that dive it’s a really tough spot because who’s going to say he took the dive? It can’t be Anderson. Anderson wants the credit.”

Sonnen also suggested that Ortiz was being a sore loser by accusing Silva.

“So, you end up in this really tough spot, but Tito has now gone even a little bit further, saying that the shot was also illegal. He knows it’s illegal because the back of my head is, and I quote, ‘Sore as hell’. So, we have this punch that we’ve all seen that was done by a much smaller man, 21 seconds into a contest, who was wearing a pillow on his hand known as a 16-ounce boxing glove, that rendered one athlete completely unconscious; a reaction that athlete has never had in his entire career of fighting. To go down and be out till the referee says 10; then jump back up, have a smile on your face, grab the flag, walk into the back, make your next call-out. Everything here was done very interesting, including changing of the topic and making it an illegal blow.”

Silva bested Ortiz via first-round KO in their boxing match on September 11th, 2021.

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz showed respect to one another after their fight. 'The Spider' even gave up his first-class seat so that Ortiz's partner – Amber Nichole Miller – could sit next to the 'Hungtington Beach Bad Boy' in the plane's first-class section.

Regardless, while Ortiz thanked Silva for the kind gesture regarding the plane seat, he later began accusing the Brazilian of having KO'd him with illegal strikes during their fight.

Towards the end of his video, Chael Sonnen teased that he could perhaps dedicate a future upload solely to the plane seat incident.

Chael Sonnen indicated that Ortiz lacked the chivalry to ensure that Miller had the same comfort on the plane as he did. Ortiz reportedly booked first-class tickets for himself but booked his fiance's ticket in coach. ‘The American Gangster’ also praised Anderson Silva for being chivalrous and ensuring that Miller gets to sit in the first-class section with Ortiz.

