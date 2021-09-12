Watch: Crowd reaction as Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz with a brutal right hand at Triller: Legends II event

Anderson Silva had another impressive outing inside the squared circled. He finished Tito Ortiz in the opening round of their boxing match.

'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' came out aggressive in his debut fight but failed to land any significant punches on 'The Spider.' The Brazilian fighter then landed a clean right hook on Ortiz and knocked him unconscious in the opening round.

Watch the KO below:

Although the fight lasted only 81 seconds, the fans got their money's worth.

Watch the crowd's reaction to Anderson Silva's KO below:

Anderson Silva has registered two professional boxing wins in 2021

The fight with Tito Ortiz marked the Brazilian's second consecutive boxing win in 2021. Silva defeated former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in his last contest. The 46-year-old has an overall boxing record of 3-1.

Anderson Silva used to compete in the UFC, where he dominated the middleweight division for years. As age started to catch up to him, Silva's skills inside the octagon deteriorated. He won only one of his last nine fights before eventually parting ways with the promotion.

In the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV, Vitor Belfort went toe-to-toe with Evander Holyfield. The fight was a pretty one-sided affair as the 58-year-old Holyfield looked like a shell of his former shelf.

'The Phenom,' who entered the fight in impressive shape, knocked Holyfield down in the opening round. 'The Real Deal' was able to beat the ten-count but had no answer for the ensuing onslaught from Belfort. After taking several unanswered blows, the referee called for a stoppage with 12 seconds remaining in the first round and awarded the TKO win to the Brazilian.

Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield



We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/2jxTzUF4iq — 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 (@SlawsomeMMA) September 12, 2021

Former United States President Donald Trump provided an alternate commentary stream for the event. He showered praise on Belfort after his knockout victory over Holyfield and also praised the legendary heavyweight boxer.

Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort full card results

Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO (01:49 of Round 1)

Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO (01:21 of Round 1)

Jono Carroll def. Andy Vences via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 97-93)

David Haye def. Joe Fournier via unanimous decision (79-72, 80-71, 79-72)

