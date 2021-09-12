"You are a great patriot" - Former US president Donald Trump congratulates Vitor Belfort for TKO victory over Evander Holyfield

Donald Trump provided an alternate commentary stream for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The former U.S. President was also joined by his son Donald Trump Jr. and UFC star Jorge Masvidal. Donald Trump congratulated Vitor Belfort on his first-round stoppage win against one of the best boxers of all time.

"You are a great patriot and we appreciate it. Congratulations. You know, Vitor your stock was very high but your stock is even higher tonight. Because you beat somebody who is, I don't know, I think probably one of the greatest of all times. There's no question about that. And we love Evander. I know Evander and I have never seen that happening to Evander. I have been friends with Evander for a long time and it's just one of those things when you were really fantastic. And Evander we love you. We love you Evander. You're special, special man. And we love Florida."

The former POTUS also appreciated Belfort for being a patriot and shared his love for Evander Holyfield. Donald Trump also claimed to have known Holyfield for a long time.

Evander Holyfield took a short-notice-fight against Vitor Belfort. The 58-year-old slipped as he missed a left hook before suffering a knockdown. While he was able to continue, he failed to offer any offense as Belfort continued to throw blows. The referee stopped the contest at 01:49 of the opening round, declaring Vitor Belfort the winner via stoppage.

Donald Trump is not new to boxing

This is not Donald Trump's first foray into the world of professional boxing. He has hosted matches featuring legends like Mike Tyson at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in the 70s and 80s.

Donald Trump has also been in a staged professional wrestling match. He pounced on WWE executive Vince McMahon at the 'Battle of the Billionaires' in 2011. Most recently, Trump expressed interest in boxing US president Joe Biden in a professional bout.

