Jorge Masvidal joins Donald Trump on commentary duty for the Holyfield vs. Belfort Triller Fight Club card 

Jorge Masvidal will join former US President Donald Trump on the sidelines for commentating on the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event.

'Gamebred' made a surprise appearance on AEW last week, giving fans an unexpected treat. Masvidal had another surprise for boxing fans as it was announced that he would be joining Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. on the alternate commentary feed.

The news was confirmed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on Twitter, who said:

"Jorge Masvidal will be in the “booth” alongside Donald Trump Sr. and Jr. for tonight’s Triller card. They’ll be on the alternate commentary feed."

Jorge Masvidal will be in the “booth” alongside Donald Trump Sr. and Jr. for tonight’s Triller card. They’ll be on the alternate commentary feed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2021

This is not the first time that the UFC welterweight will be teaming up with Trump. The 'BMF' title winner shared a stage with the former United States president during a 'Latinos for Trump' event in September 2020.

Becoming a central figure of the campaign due to his Cuban heritage, Jorge Masvidal took part in a four-part ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump re-election campaign.

Watch Jorge Masvidal give a speech on the 'Latinos for Trump' tour below:

Jorge Masvidal has openly supported Trump in the past and opposed current US President Joe Biden

During the last election bump, Jorge Masvidal was very vocal in his support of Donald Trump. In one of the many tweets advocating Trump's re-election as President, Masvidal wrote:

"We either re-elect president Trump and keep America great, or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slopes of socialism and misery."

“We either re-elect president Trump and keep America great, or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slopes of socialism and misery.” - @GamebredFighter Jorge Masvidal



My President #TRUMP2020 🇺🇸#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/c0CGmouNl3 — Vote Trump Pics 🇺🇸 (@VoteTrumpPics) November 1, 2020

He also recently condemned Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccination mandates. In a series of tweets, Masvidal opposed Biden's implementation of vaccine compulsion for US citizens and compared him to Fidel Castro.

"Joe sleepy Castro popping off on what freedom he’s taking from us now on live tv"

Also Read

'Gamebred' also announced that fighters taking part in his new promotion, 'Gamebred Fighting championship', would not be required to take any vaccine.

"Effective immediately there will be no vaccine requirement for fighters on @GamebredFC #supernecessary"

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari