Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred FC fighters will have no vaccine requirements; slams Joe Biden for new vaccine mandates

Jorge Masvidal recently spoke about Gamebred Fighting Championship. He discussed the new rules mandated in the organization regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

Masvidal stated that fighters taking part in the promotion would not be required to take any vaccine. On Twitter, Jorge Masvidal wrote:

"Effective immediately there will be no vaccine requirement for fighters on @GamebredFC #supernecessary"

Effective immediately there will be no vaccine requirement for fighters on @GamebredFC #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2021

Gamebred FC, named after Jorge Masvidal's moniker, 'Gamebred,' was inaugurated by the UFC welterweight in April 2021. It's a bare-knuckle mixed martial arts promotion that made its television debut on June 25 in Miami.

Masvidal is the co-owner of the organization. Hip-hop artist Anuel AA has also invested in the promotion. 'Gamebred' inaugurated the bare-knuckle MMA promotion before his second fight with reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal also slammed US President Joe Biden for his comments on the COVID-19 vaccination

Jorge Masvidal has also slammed Joe Biden for his COVID-19-related policies.

The President of the United States recently announced that he would introduce new measures regarding COVID-19. They include a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors, in addition to a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees.

'Gamebred' compared Joe Biden to former Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

"Joe sleepy Castro popping off on what freedom he’s taking from us now on live tv"

Joe sleepy Castro popping off on what freedom he’s taking from us now on live tv — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2021

Jorge Masvidal has also openly voiced his contempt for Fidel Castro in the past. He called activist and former football player Colin Kaepernick a 'coward' for wearing a T-shirt printed with Castro's pictures.

He also uploaded a video, which consisted of a quote from former US president Ronald Reagan, to demonstrate his disapproval of Joe Biden's policies.

Also Read

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh