WATCH: Champ-champ Superlek Kiatmoo9 brings the pain in vicious collection of knockouts in ONE Championship

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9's handiwork inside the ONE Championship circle speaks for itself, which is why it is not surprising to find out how many of his victories in the promotion have come by way of knockout.

Ad

'The Kicking Machine' can proudly boast of a 15-win resume since his February 2019 promotional debut, five of which are finishes.

ONE shared all of them in an Instagram post, which can be viewed below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Superlek's impressive knockouts and near-flawless decision victories have earned him much renown among fans and ultimately paved the way for him to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world championships.

Keen-eyed fans will notice that in one of the clips shared by ONE, the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate put away a towering opponent with a perfectly timed body shot.

That man happens to be Thai-Algerian standout and current ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, who rebounded from the heartbreaking defeat by forging a six-fight winning streak that remains intact.

Ad

The 29-year-old two-sport king will again cross paths with Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, this time in a unification bout over the undisputed 145-pound Muay Thai crown at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Denis Puric backs Nabil Anane over Superlek ahead of ONE 172

Battle-hardened Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric has been closely watching Nabil Anane and Superlek's outings in the world's largest martial arts promotion, and he believes the former can pull off the unthinkable at ONE 172.

Ad

'The Bosnian Menace' said as much in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's a dangerous guy in Muay Thai. He's so calculated. I would call him like a perfect fighter. Let's see, man, Nabil has been on a tear. Bro."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.