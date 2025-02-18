“A perfect fighter” - Denis Puric believes Nabil Anane has a big chance to end Superlek’s reign of terror

Denis Puric is a huge fan of potential rivals Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane. Superlek is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the interim champ Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch next month, and Puric will be watching closely as a fan.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Puric talked about Anane's chances against Superlek.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"He's a dangerous guy in Muay Thai. He's so calculated. I would call him like a perfect fighter. Let's see, man, Nabil has been on a tear. Bro."

Anane fought Superlek in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, losing via first-round knockout.

The towering six-foot-four-inch 20-year-old then went on a rampage, winning his next six fights in ONE Championship, showcasing vast improvements each time out.

Now, the Algerian-Thai standout is the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and will be looking to unify the gold against Superlek next month.

Nabil Anane to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 for undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 172

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the undisputed Muay Thai gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

