  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “A perfect fighter” - Denis Puric believes Nabil Anane has a big chance to end Superlek’s reign of terror

“A perfect fighter” - Denis Puric believes Nabil Anane has a big chance to end Superlek’s reign of terror

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 18, 2025 08:42 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nabil Anane, Denis Puric - Photo by ONE Championship
Denis Puric weighs in on upcoming matchup between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Denis Puric is a huge fan of potential rivals Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane. Superlek is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the interim champ Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch next month, and Puric will be watching closely as a fan.

Ad

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Puric talked about Anane's chances against Superlek.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He's a dangerous guy in Muay Thai. He's so calculated. I would call him like a perfect fighter. Let's see, man, Nabil has been on a tear. Bro."

Anane fought Superlek in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, losing via first-round knockout.

The towering six-foot-four-inch 20-year-old then went on a rampage, winning his next six fights in ONE Championship, showcasing vast improvements each time out.

Ad

Now, the Algerian-Thai standout is the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and will be looking to unify the gold against Superlek next month.

Nabil Anane to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 for undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 172

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the undisputed Muay Thai gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Superlek vs. Nabil Anane showdown.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी