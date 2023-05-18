WATCH: Chaos ensues as naked man attacks people at UFC gym in Miami and goes on a rampage on the sidewalk

In a bewildering turn of events, chaos erupted at the renowned UFC gym in Midtown Miami on Tuesday night, as a naked assailant embarked on a violent rampage, leaving onlookers stunned. Startling video footage captured the shocking scene, where a Florida man shed his clothes before launching vicious assaults on unsuspecting individuals within the gym premises.

Based on recent reports from NBC Miami, a male individual, who was said to be participating in a boxing class on Tuesday evening, stunned fellow gym-goers as he abruptly disrobed and began assaulting other attendees. The unexpected turn of events caught everyone off guard, prompting swift action from the gym staff in an attempt to contain the escalating situation.

Check out the footage below:

According to the UFC Gym manager, Ray Lopez at assailant was acting a little weird, Lopez stated:

"He was a little off, he wasn’t hitting the bag as usual. The member walked his way downstairs and he was just acting very bizarre."

In the video, the man engaged in a physical altercation with another individual at the gym, resulting in him being forcefully pushed against workout equipment. Gym staff members made efforts to control the situation, but the man remained combative.

It required the intervention of multiple employees to physically remove the naked man from the premises. Upon exiting the UFC gym, the man assaulted several unsuspecting individuals on the sidewalk, including an elderly man in a wheelchair. Eventually, law enforcement officers managed to bring the situation under control by using a Taser on the man, subsequently restraining him with handcuffs and placing him under arrest.

UFC to launch new Performance Institute in Mexico City

UFC is making bold strides in expanding its global reach with the highly-anticipated announcement of its third Performance Institute training facility. Poised to open its doors in Mexico City later this year, this cutting-edge establishment is set to revolutionize the training experience for MMA fighters. With a targeted launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, the facility exemplifies the promotion's unwavering dedication to nurturing and honing the skills of top-tier athletes in the sport.

The forthcoming UFC PI will be a true beacon of excellence, providing world-class training resources and state-of-the-art facilities to fighters. This expansion mirrors the success of the existing Performance Institute in China and underscores the promotion's tireless efforts to foster and develop MMA talent in Latin America.

Poll : 0 votes