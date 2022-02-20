Watch: Charles Oliveira posts footage of his wild sparring sessions

Charles Oliveira recently took to Instagram to post videos of some intense sparring sessions.

Oliveira is currently in his home town of Guaruja, Brazil. It seems like the champion is spending his time further improving his skills. 'Do Bronx' posted footage of some hard gym sparring.

Oliveira can be seen in some arduous sparring in his gym against fellow trainees. The intensity of the training was very high. It only shows what type of grind the champion goes through daily.

'Do Bronx' was also under the supervision of Diego Lima of the Chute Boxe academy. It will be interesting to see if such training pays its dividends on Oliveira's game.

Charles Oliveira last fought at UFC 269. The Brazilian added another submission win to his record numbers as he choked out 'The Diamond' midway through round three. It marked the first successful defense of his championship reign.

Watch Charles Oliveira speak after UFC 269 below:

The 32-year-old veteran is currently on a 10-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. His last four wins have come against Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier. It's an impressive run of form for any fighter, to say the least.

The lightweight division is one of the most stacked in the entire UFC roster. So, a top contender like 'Do Bronx' will be facing only tough fights for the foreseeable future. Considering the fact that he is now the champion, his next opponent is also a tough fighter,

Charles Oliveira is expected to return to action at UFC 274

Oliveira is expected to return to action at UFC 274 next as he takes on former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Stylistically, the fight promises to be an absolute barn-burner.

Gaethje is coming off a win against Michael Chandler in a back-and-forth contest. 'The Highlight' edged out a decision in his favor in what many believe was a fight of the year contender.

Watch Justin Gaethje speak after his UFC 268 win over Michael Chandler below:

Furthermore, Trevor Wittman's disciple has a hard-hitting style. His legitimate knockout prowess supports him as well. However, Oliveira is as technical as they come, both in the striking and the grappling department.

Both Oliveira and Gaethje are proven finishers inside the octagon. Fans are in anticipation of how the fight will play out when they eventually clash. It seems like Oliveira is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the contest.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim