WATCH: Chatri Sityodtong on rising from poverty to leading ONE’s surge into a global sports superpower

It certainly wasn't easy, but Chatri Sityodtong beat seemingly insurmountable odds in his life and now heads one of the biggest sports properties on the planet.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO shared with technology investor and advisor Tim Ferriss how he fought through poverty to lead the now-global promotion to the big stage.

Ferriss posted on his YouTube channel:

"Chatri Sityodtong is the founder and CEO of ONE Championship, one of the top 10 biggest sports-media properties in the world in terms of viewership and engagement (alongside the NBA, Formula One, Champions League, and Premier League), with a global broadcast reach to 195 countries."

Sityodtong, a lifelong martial artist, discussed how Muay Thai became a major factor in developing his character, which helped fuel ONE Championship's ascent into a global sporting superpower.

Ferriss' interview also delved into Sityodtong's collegiate life at Harvard University, starting Evolve MMA in Singapore, building ONE Championship's strong code of honor, and growing the promotion's identity as the world’s largest martial arts organization, among multiple topics.

Although ONE Championship started primarily as an MMA promotion, the company now employs the best fighters in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

ONE Championship even staged a boxing match when Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defended the WBC super flyweight world title against Iran Diaz at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in Bangkok in 2018.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's entire interview below:

ONE Championship returns to Japan for the second time this year with ONE 173

ONE Championship is set to return to Japan late this year for another blockbuster super card.

After the utter spectacle that was ONE 172 at the historic Saitama Super Arena, the promotion announced that ONE 173 will take place at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.

The promotion has yet to announce the matches for the November event, but it could feature some of the planet’s best Japanese fighters, including ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, Takeru Segawa, and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu.

