WATCH: Chinese mauler Zhang Lipeng's terrifying collection of knockouts ahead of his ONE Fight Night 31 return in Bangkok

ONE Championship's lightweight MMA division is stacked with finishers across the board, and Chinese star Zhang Lipeng is among the most prominent because of his uncanny ability to land the fight-ending blow in the blink of an eye.

Of his four wins under the ONE banner, three have come by way of knockout, namely: a 32-second finish of Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in January 2022, a shocking first-round TKO of former ONE lightweight MMA world championship challenger Timofey Nastyukhin in October 2023, and a sensational stoppage of Hiroyuki Tetsuka this past February.

The world's largest martial arts promotion compiled all of his finishes in an Instagram post.

Check out the videos below:

Aside from highlighting Zhang's otherworldly power, the post is also a reminder of what fans can expect from him when he steps inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

The GP Mixed Martial Arts representative will have a chance to further his standing among fans and improve his chances of entering the ONE lightweight MMA world championship picture by finishing Brazilian standout Lucas Gabriel.

Zhang Lipeng cannot afford to underestimate Lucas Gabriel

Zhang Lipeng is riding a wave of momentum owing to his stoppage of Hiroyuki Tetsuka, but he cannot allow himself to take Lucas Gabriel lightly at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Nova Uniao Phuket affiliate has started his ONE tenure on the right foot in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, logging three victories in as many fights. In October 2024, Gabriel produced a wondrous come-from-behind submission of Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov late in the third round.

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

