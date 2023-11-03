WATCH: Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian unleashes unbridled ferocity against Torepchi Dongak

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world title challenger Zhang Peimian is bound to face Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16 tomorrow, November 3, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. After losing his world title bid against ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan DiBella last year, 'The Fighting Rooster' made a triumphant return in a masterful performance at ONE Fight Night 8 against Torepchi Dongak back in March.

ONE Championship posted a video highlight of the match on Instagram:

"Zhang Peimian fights with all guns blazing 🧨 Can "Fighting Rooster" leave with a W over Rui Botelho this Friday at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? #ZhangPeimian"

In his fight with Dongak, Zhang wasted no time blasting his opponent with punches and kicks both to the body and head. Eventually, the 'Fighting Rooster' backed Dongak into a corner and unleashed nifty combinations to the body, creating a visible dent in his midsection.

Despite valiantly rallying late in the first round, Dongak wasn't able to do enough as Zhang Peimian took the round easily.

In the second round, ‘The Fighting Rooster’ bravely entered the pocket, tagging his Russian foe with powerful hooks and kicks inside. He made a repeat of the first round by once again cornering Dongak to the cage with a brilliant three-strike combo topped off by a picture-perfect flying knee to the face.

Dongak brazenly tried to mount some offense come round 3 but Zhang Peimian's early work allowed him to pull away considerably on scorecards. The Chinese superstar then continued his assault on the Russian's body as he finished with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

If and when Zhang gets past Botelho tomorrow, he might demand a world title rematch with Jonathan Di Bella. This, of course, remains to be seen.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.