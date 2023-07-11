WATCH: Christian Lee mauls Dagi Arslanaliev in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix

ONE Championship posted throwback highlights on social media of Christian Lee’s special win against Dagi Arslanaliev.

In October 2019, Lee had an opportunity to make history by winning the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix. ‘The Warrior’ found himself against Arslanaliev in the finals and endured a hard-fought battle.

After three-action packed rounds, Lee emerged victorious by unanimous decision, adding to his impressive resume in his early twenties. ONE recently re-surfaced the highlights of the Grand Prix finale on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Throwin’ it 🔙 to when Christian Lee pushed Dagi Arslanaliev over three hard rounds to win the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix! 🏆 @christianleemma”

Since defeating Dagi Arslanaliev, Christian Lee has solidified himself as one of the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history. The two-division world champion last fought in November 2022, defeating Kiamrian Abbasov with a fourth-round TKO for the ONE welterweight world title.

Lee has not fought in the last eight months while he recovers from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee. Luckily, ‘The Warrior’ has told ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong that he plans to fight again.

In the meantime, the ONE welterweight and lightweight divisions will utilize interim world titles. Although nothing has been confirmed, there are several potential candidates for the opportunities in each division.

The lightweight division could come down to Saygid Izagakhmaev, who holds a promotional record of 3-0, and Ok Rae Yoon, who looked phenomenal in his last win against Lowen Tynanes.

Meanwhile, a welterweight interim world title fight can’t be made without Zebaztian Kadestam, who made a statement by knocking out Roberto Soldic in May. It’s unclear who Kadestam will be matched up against.

