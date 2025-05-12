WATCH: Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan goes into overdrive against Sean Climaco in Denver

Nearly a year ago, Johan Estupinan made a resounding statement in his sophomore outing on ONE Championship's main roster, showcasing his striking prowess with a thrilling stoppage victory that turned heads in the Muay Thai world.

That breakout performance transpired at ONE 168 in September 2024, electrifying the American audience at Denver's Ball Arena as he squared off against Filipino-American standout Sean Climaco in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

Relive the back-and-forth encounter uploaded by the promotion on Instagram:

Right from the opening bell, both fighters dispelled any notion of a cautious start, launching into an all-out firefight. Estupinan struck first, detonating a powerful right hook that sent Climaco to the canvas.

However, Climaco wasn't going away quietly. Demonstrating grit and resilience, 'The One' bounced back from the early knockdown, landing a stiff right of his own that momentarily wobbled Estupinan.

Capitalizing on the momentum, Climaco surged forward and scored a knockdown of his own, closing the round with a rousing flurry.

The tide seemed to be turning in Climaco's favor heading into the second stanza, but Estupinan had other plans. Dialing up the intensity, "Panda Kick" switched to southpaw and unleashed another thunderous right hook that floored his opponent for a second time.

Though Climaco beat the count, he was clearly shaken. Sensing the finish, Estupinan swarmed him with a relentless barrage, sending him down for a third knockdown.

Moments later, a perfectly timed right hook sealed the deal, dropping Climaco once more and prompting the referee to wave off the contest.

Johan Estupinan reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Estupinan will look to extend his winning ways when he returns to action on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 32.

'The Panda Kick' is scheduled to go head-to-head with Japanese veteran and promotional mainstay Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai duel, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch this bout and other matchups on the card live and for free on Prime Video.

