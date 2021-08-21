Watch: Conor McGregor cycling; Notorious is "back on the bike" after his UFC 264 injury

Conor McGregor has time and again been lauded for his toughness, be it physical strength or mental fortitude, particularly when it comes to dealing with injuries. From beating Max Holloway despite having a torn ACL to stopping Chad Mendes while dealing with another knee injury, ‘Notorious’ is a true fighter at heart.

The Irishman has been dealing with a serious leg injury over the past few weeks. Conor McGregor suffered a lower tibia fracture in his left leg during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier on July 10th, 2021.

In the aftermath of the horrific leg injury, McGregor underwent surgery and has been focused on his strict rehabilitation program ever since. As per general medical guidelines, it takes an average individual at least four to six months to recover from a tibia fracture. Furthermore, returning to a full-contact combat sport like MMA usually takes a year or more.

Considering that, it’s rather unsurprising to see the MMA community shower praise on Conor McGregor after his latest training video. McGregor, whose recovery journey has been impressive, took to his official Twitter account to post a video of himself training on an exercise cycle/bike.

The stationary cycle/bike is usually utilized to improve one’s cardio. Additionally, configuration settings on the cycle help increase or decrease the force required to continue pedaling on it. An increase in the force required to pedal serves as a form of intense resistance/weight training in addition to the cardio workout.

Nevertheless, what Conor McGregor appears to be doing on the bike is a low-resistance cardio session. Medical personnel watched on as the MMA icon worked out on the bike.

Conor McGregor attached the following statement alongside the video:

“5 weeks, 5 days post op, I am back on the bike. Working from the global hub of physical therapy training and recovery, @EliteOrthoSport, under @HMilliPT. #bigbeastonabike @McGregorFast”

Conor McGregor will return in 2022

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021. The leg injury that McGregor suffered in this fight is expected to keep him out of action for several months.

Regardless, Conor McGregor is likely to fight again in 2022. ‘Mystic Mac’ has emphasized that his rivalry with Poirier is far from over. Moreover, the UFC megastar has vowed to reclaim UFC gold when he returns to the octagon next year.

