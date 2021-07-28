'Have that belt spit-shined for me' - Conor McGregor makes title ambitions clear in latest tweet

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor desperately wants his belt back. The Irishman is currently nursing a broken ankle, and he'll likely be out for an extended period of time.

However, this hasn't stopped him from being active on Twitter, and he made his intentions clear after posting a tweet saying that he wanted the belt to be spit-shined for him.

The tweet contained a screenshot of the tweet that McGregor initially deleted. It wasn't the only tweet he deleted, as McGregor made several controversial statements during an extended rant yesterday.

The former champion has let his malice towards Dustin Poirier known ever since the build-up to their third fight. However, 'Diamond' got the better of McGregor in their third fight, and the bout ended after the Irishman broke his ankle. It was ruled as a TKO win via doctor's stoppage for Poirier after round one.

However, Conor McGregor went ballistic in the octagon and threatened Poirier's family. He also asked for a fourth fight against Poirier as this one ended in an unfortunate accident. Poirier was dominating the fight (the entire first frame), and judges were willing to call it a 10-8 round.

It's hard to see Conor McGregor coming back from this and reaching the form he had at his peak. However, very few would doubt the man. He wants to win the lightweight title again and the entire division could change drastically in the one year he's likely to sit out.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov reaches a boiling point

In another drastic decision from 'The Notorious,' McGregor deleted a tweet he put out last year offering his condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov's father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away last year due to COVID-related complications.

This was preceded by another tweet that Conor McGregor quickly deleted, which said:

"COVID is good and father is evil?"

Here’s Conor McGregor continuing to disrespect Khabib’s father, who died last year due to complications fighting covid. Dude stays talking about family then getting his ass beat. pic.twitter.com/OjncBBDSRm — ernie (@es3_09) July 27, 2021

Khabib hasn't responded or put out a statement, and it doesn't seem like he will, but his fans are distraught with Conor McGregor. The Irishman hasn't made a lot of fans since his antics at UFC 264, and this just alienates more people who have stood by him before.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh