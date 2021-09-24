Watch: Conor McGregor pays a surprise visit to the students at Mater Academy in Miami

Conor McGregor made an appearance at the Mater Academy in Miami, Florida. The students present were delighted by 'The Notorious' surprise visit and started chanting McGregor's name at the top of their lungs.

The Irishman uploaded a video of his surprise visit to his Instagram account with the following caption:

"Stepping into the famed hall of the Lions at the Mater Academy here in Miami. Welcome to The Lions Den!" wrote Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor pays a visit to the Mayor of Florida

During his time in Miami, Florida, Conor McGregor also paid a visit to the state's mayor Francis Suarez. The two engaged in a friendly game of basketball. Later, the Irishman also shared a life lesson for the fans.

"A life lesson I'd give for today would be to find your passion and follow your passion! You know what I mean, I found what I'm passionate about and I went down those roads full steam ahead. So, I would say find your passion and follow it with everything that you've got."

Like he said, Conor McGregor followed his passion for mixed martial-arts and achieved unprecedented success in the sport. After starting his career in MMA in March 2008, McGregor won 12 of his first 14 fights. That earned him the opportunity to compete in the UFC.

After a near-perfect debut in the multi-billion dollar promotion in April 2013, the Irishman ran through the featherweight division. He defeated the then-145-pound champ Jose Aldo to be crowned the new featherweight king.

The McGregor success train did not stop there. Nearly a year later, he also defeated lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and became the first simultaneous two-divison champion in UFC history.

