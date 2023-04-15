Watch: Conor McGregor's insane spinning kick cuts mannequin's head off

Conor McGregor fans are once again excited about the Irishman's inevitable return after a video of him performing a spinning kick resurfaced on social media.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The break required immediate surgery and for a time it was unclear whether or not the former double champ would be able to compete again.

Fast forward to February 2023, Dana White dropped the bombshell that 'The Notorious' would indeed be back. The MMA superstar will be returning to face lightweight fan favorite Michael Chandler later this year. The pair also coached against one another on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Filming for the season wrapped up last month.

With anticipation surrounding Conor McGregor's return understandably high, fans have been preparing by watching past highlights from the Irishman. One such video is a clip of the 34-year-old from 2018 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the clip, McGregor landed one of his iconic spinning kicks which not only cut the head off of a mannequin, but caused the model to explode. Those watching in the arena at the time can also be heard reacting to the stunning kick, with one member of the audience catching the mannequin's head as it landed outside the octagon.

Check out the clip here:

Michael Bisping predicts Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler

Despite Conor Mcgregor and Michael Chandler still not having an official fight date or weight class for their bout, fans and fighters alike have been making their predictions.

In an interview with James Lynch, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping was asked his thoughts on their upcoming clash. 'The Count' stated that he is giving the nod to 'Iron' simply because of McGregor's inactivity. Bisping added that you can never count the Irishman out, but his recent performances haven't been the same. He said:

"Chandler -- Just simply inactivity from Conor. The performances [by Conor McGregor] haven't been what they used to be. He broke his leg last time out. He's enjoying the fruits of his labor, and rightly so. He's achieved wild success. So, why shouldn't he enjoy that? But that isn't always conducive to a great fighting career."

Bisping added:

"Now, Michael Chandler is an athlete first. I mean, he's training every single bloody day. So yeah, I'm gonna give him the edge. But you can never discount Conor. The man can crack, and Chandler does get hit."

Catch Bisping's predictions here (0:20):

