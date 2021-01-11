Watch: Conor McGregor sends chilling message to Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor claims Dustin Poirier is not prepared for what he's about to face when he enters the Octagon to fight the Irishman in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23. McGregor is confident about the outcome of his upcoming rematch against Poirier, and he sees it ending in a first-round knockout loss for his opponent.

Conor McGregor: “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” ⌚ #UFC257pic.twitter.com/0PPqRdkTCA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 11, 2021

In a recently released compilation of interview clips that feature the Irish superstar and Poirier, McGregor claimed there is nothing Poirier can do to stop him from winning the rematch.

The first time the pair faced each other, Conor McGregor predicted he would KO Poirier inside the first round, and he did exactly that. He even named himself Mystic Mac following the fight.

It's been more than six years since the first fight, and both fighters have come a long way since then. However, McGregor believes that even though Poirier is a good fighter, he is levels below the former two-division champion.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

Conor McGregor claims Dustin Poirier will go down at UFC 257, one way or another

McGregor has warned Poirier about the threat his famed left hand possesses. The Irishman said that The Diamond would feel his infamous 'touch of death' again, regardless of whether he tries to indulge in or avoid a stand-up slugfest during the fight.

Advertisement

"What's he going to do this time? Come forward, and go for it or you're going to back away and try and wait for it. Either option is bad."

Conor McGregor is confident of getting another first-round knockout victory against Poirier, but the latter has other plans. In the same video above, Poirier stressed that he would do just whatever it takes to get his hand raised in the rematch.

Since their first fight, Poirier has gone on to beat a host of top contenders and former champions in the lightweight division.

Who do you guys think will emerge victorious at UFC 257? Sound off in the comments section.