Watch: Conor McGregor shadowboxes and promises to take over Fight Island ahead of UFC 257

UFC 257 will mark the octagon return of Conor McGregor. The former UFC double champion is set for a highly awaited showdown against Dustin Poirier, with a win guaranteeing a future shot at the UFC lightweight championship for either man.

Having touched down in Abu Dhabi this week, not only did was Conor McGregor given a warm welcome to Yas Island but The Notorious One has now promised to take over the UFC Fight Island.

Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor sent out a short clip of himself shadowboxing on his yacht and promised to take over Fight Island. Here is what McGregor tweeted:

UFC 257, the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, has a lot of hype behind it, and rightfully so. The event will mark the return of UFC's biggest superstar in Conor McGregor, who prepares for a massive rematch against The Diamond. The last time the two fighters crossed paths inside the octagon was back at UFC 178 when McGregor dispatched Poirier with ease.

What could we expect from Conor McGregor at UFC 257?

Conor McGregor sounds confident as ever, heading into UFC 257. The Notorious One has promised a masterclass upon returning to the octagon and has claimed that he will knock out Dustin Poirier within 60 seconds.

The former UFC lightweight champion also provided some insight into his training camp, stating that this was one of his career's best camps. However, Poirier isn't someone to take lightly. The former interim UFC lightweight champion is on the back of a win against Dan Hooker, and he will aim for the biggest win of his career to trump that feat.

UFC 257 is scheduled for the 23rd of January and will be the first UFC PPV since UFC 248, where fans will be allowed in the arena. The show takes place in the Etihad Arena, which has already witnessed one emphatic main event in Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, as part of UFC Fight Island 7.