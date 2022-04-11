Watch: Conor McGregor shares clip of him training takedown reversal he used against Chad Mendes at UFC 189 

Conor McGregor famously snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when he fought Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight title at UFC 189.

The Irishman was taken down early in the second round of the fight and Mendes dropped some heavy ground-and-pound shots from top position.

After being dominated for most of the round, McGregor turned it around. When Mendes tried to finish the fight with a guillotine choke, McGregor managed to wriggle his way out and bring the fight back to the feet. He subsequently knocked 'Money' out before the fight reached the third frame.

McGregor has now shared a clip on Instagram showing him practicing the choke escape in training and subsequently pulling it off in the fight as well.

Conor McGregor reiterates desire to fight Kamaru Usman upon imminent octagon return

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. McGregor suffered a clean break of his tibia and fibula in the fight and has been on the sidelines ever since.

With the injured leg now almost fully healed, the Irishman is back in the gym and has begun training. However, he's not been cleared to start sparring just yet.

McGregor has previously stated that he intends to return to the octagon later this year. The 'Notorious' Irish superstar is keen to compete in the welterweight division upon his return. He's bulked up over the past year and doesn't want to undergo a strenuous cut down to 155 pounds moving forward.

When he makes his comeback, McGregor wants to cash in on his popularity by bagging a title shot against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The Irishman wants to become the first man in UFC history to win three titles in three weight classes.

He recently took to Twitter to reiterate the same.

"3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it."

