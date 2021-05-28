Watch: Conor McGregor shows off his swanky Lamborghini in latest Dystopia ad

Conor McGregor is always up to new and exciting things. Whether promoting his Irish whiskey brand, 'Proper No. 12' or making videos for his 'McGregor FAST' training program, the Irishman is constantly expanding his business ventures.

In his latest endeavor, 'The Notorious One' can be seen as the face of a new video game called 'Dystopia: Contest of Heroes.'

The former UFC champ-champ has put out a new video on his Twitter and Instagram handles to promote the game.

You can see the video below:

The Irishman can be seen driving his new green Lamborghini in the video and saying:

"People don't believe in time machines. They say you can't travel in time and change things. But, they are wrong. I went to the future and I saw myself succeed...I followed my vision to where I am now. Fight for your future, today."

'The Notorious One' ended the video with his signature laugh.

Conor McGregor's obsession with expensive things

'Mystic Mac' likes to carry himself in style. The Irishman can often be seen buying expensive material goods such as cars, suits and watches. He was recently in the news for buying a watch worth $1 million.

In the Instagram video above, one can see McGregor showing off his new diamond-studded Rolex watch.

McGregor has himself spoken about his obsession with materialistic things, saying:

"I have an unhealthy obsession with spending money. But I have a healthy obsession with making it. So, it's all good."

Conor McGregor's next opponent

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. The two have fought twice before. The Irishman won their first bout and Poirier won the second. They will be looking to settle the score in a trilogy fight soon.

Whoever emerges victorious could be next in line for a title shot against current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

