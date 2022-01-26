Watch: Cops crash Henry Cejudo and Deiveson Figueiredo's celebration party

Henry Cejudo and Deiveson Figueiredo recently celebrated the Brazilian's title fight victory against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. While winning the flyweight title certainly calls for a celebration, Figueiredo and Cejudo partied so hard that the cops turned up at their pad.

Cejudo shared a video on Instagram where he and Figueiredo can be seen talking to a couple of policemen who turned up to crash the party after someone lodged a complaint, likely due to loud music. Although the cops appeared to be in a good mood and exchanged laughs with 'Triple C' and 'Deus da Guerra', they made sure to ask for the music to be turned down before leaving.

According to Cejudo, the party went on until 6 am in the morning.

"We’ve been partying so hard we got the cops called on us. Party till 6 in the morning music 🎶 #andnew," Cejudo wrote.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants fourth fight with Brandon Moreno to headline a UFC pay-per-view in Mexico

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno competed in a much-anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 270. Their first fight was scored a majority draw by the judges while Moreno became champ in the second fight by forcing a submission in the third round. Ahead of their third fight, Figueiredo trained with Henry Cejudo to help him reclaim the flyweight title.

The collaboration seemingly worked wonders for the Brazilian as he looked more composed and precise with his striking. He landed meatier strikes in the fight, scored three knockdowns and was announced the winner via unanimous decision at the end of five rounds.

The championship saga continues between Brandon Moreno & Deiveson Figueiredo! TEN ROUNDS DOWN.The championship saga continues betweenBrandon Moreno &Deiveson Figueiredo! #UFC270 TEN ROUNDS DOWN.The championship saga continues between 🇲🇽 Brandon Moreno & 🇧🇷 Deiveson Figueiredo! #UFC270 https://t.co/oX2hq1gc59

Although rivalries are usually settled within three fights, the one between Figueiredo and Moreno looks like it might need a quadrilogy bout. Even in their latest fight, although Figueiredo did very well, he failed to put away the former champ and himself feels the need to fight him again.

In an interview with Combate, Figueiredo expressed a desire to take on Moreno in a quadrilogy fight in the latter's home country, Mexico. He said:

“Let’s do it. A pay per view that’s life-changing. Something like that. A classic, in his [Moreno’s] own country. I’m putting my belt on the line. I’ll be nice to all the Mexicans. Here in Anaheim, it’s kind of like Mexico, right? But it’s California. I’ve done camps here before. I know a lot of people, a lot of people know me. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo always put on a show."

