Watch: Corey Anderson says he wants to be double champ like Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo after 'Triple C' crashes Bellator 268 press conference

Corey Anderson extended his Bellator win streak to 3-0 after defeating Ryan Bader.

Anderson secured a rapid 51-second TKO victory over Bader at Bellator 268. 'Overtime' then spoke about how he aspires to collect titles in two different Bellator weight divisions, similar to what Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo achieved in the UFC.

Corey Anderson said:

"I want two belts too! I wanna be a champ-champ like my boy 'DC' and 'Triple C', you know what I'm saying? Let me get that. I want all gold, everything!"

Henry Cejudo, who was present in the building, was seen reacting to Corey Anderson's comments in an amicable way.

Corey Anderson steamrolled through Ryan Bader in the semifinals of the Bellator light heavyweight world Grand Prix.

Anderson caught Bader with an early right hand and then followed up by raining down punches on his opponent. Bader did his best to survive, but Anderson's overwhelming onslaught forced referee Jason Herzog to stop the bout.

Corey Anderson will face Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in the Grand Prix final

Corey Anderson will now face Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight title in the Bellator tournament final. Nemkov is on a nine-fight win streak and will look to make it a perfect ten when he faces 'Overtime'.

Nemkov defeated Julius Anglickas at Bellator 268's main event. He locked in a powerful kimura on Anglickas, forcing a tap from the American challenger.

Expressing his thoughts on the future fight against Vadim Nemkov, Corey Anderson said:

"He was like a hot-pocket. You know if you put it in the microwave from the freezer, it'll come out hot at first and after it cools down you just eat it up. I just feel the same way [about Vadim Nemkov]. Come out hot, but after about two-three minutes... I'm gonna eat that a** up!"

