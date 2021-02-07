Watch: Cory Sandhagen scores devastating flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar in early KO of the year contender

Cory Sandhagen picked up possibly the biggest win of his career with a stunning knockout of Frankie Edgar.

The former lightweight champion was put out cold by a flying knee that he totally did not see coming in just 28 seconds of the first round.

Start your KO of the Year lists, people 😱 #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/a7dMvwV8bH — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2021

The two fighters started working the entire ring as soon as the bell rang, and a few superficial strikes were exchanged.

Cory Sandhagen defended against a couple of body shots and attempted a leg kick which missed. The very next second, Cory Sandhagen was there with a massive flying knee that slept Frankie Edgar. He did not even need to wait around to see if he has scored the knockout, which is inarguably now an early contender for KO of the Year.

Watch the video of the final few seconds of the knockout below.

Current status of Cory Sandhagen in UFC

The victory sets Cory Sandhagen up to face the winner of the Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling flyweight title match next month at UFC 259. Coming off two consecutive wins on his current streak, 'Sandman' is ranked no. 2 in the flyweight division at the moment.

Cory Sandhagen now holds seven wins and one defeat in UFC. The sole loss he has suffered in UFC was against the current top contender and title challenger Aljamain Sterling himself, back in June, 2020 at UFC 250. Cory Sandhagen was submitted by rear-naked choke hold in the first-round in that bout.

Except that, Cory Sandhagen has secured victories in all other UFC outings, having finished in all but one occasion. Before Frankie Edgar, he had a TKO win over Marlon Moraes with spinning wheel kick and punches.