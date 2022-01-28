Watch: Cris Cyborg makes cameo in Jake Paul's Eminem-styled Dana White diss track

Jake Paul has finally released the music video of his Dana White diss track. Paul's 3 and a half-minute long music video also stars former UFC fighter Cris Cyborg, who makes a cameo in the opening seconds.

Paul has been feuding with the UFC president for months now and his latest track is a rather incredible strategy to get under Dana White's skin.

In the video, Cyborg is seen interacting with a Dana White stand-in, as the reigning Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion is seen signing a UFC contract. Paul then launches his rap and the first few seconds are an obvious inspiration from the Eminem movie, 8 Mile.

The opening lyrics are as follows:

“Now everybody from the UFC, put your motha f***in hands up and follow me. F*** Dana. F*** Dana White.”

Check out Jake Paul's Dana White diss track music video below:

Paul also took several personal shots at the UFC president, most notably calling him a "greedy bald b***h." Alongside that, 'The Problem Child' even namedrops the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and even Nate Diaz.

Paul most notably took shots at the Irishman, calling him a "rich little weirdo". The YouTuber-turned-boxer also submits the Dana White stand-in inside a cage during the closing stages of the video. The cage is also seen surrounded by "F*** KSI" signs, as 'The Problem Child' is seen taking digs at the British YouTuber/boxer.

Jake Paul recently celebrated his second anniversary as a pro boxer

Since transitioning to the sport of boxing, Jake Paul has maintained an undefeated record. Paul made his debut as a pro boxer two years ago when he defeated AnEsonGib.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since 2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since https://t.co/xFoQui4lVJ

Before his first pro boxing match, Paul shared the ring and beat KSI's younger brother and fellow YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. The pair fought on the undercard of KSI's first fight against Jake's older brother Logan Paul.

Since Paul's win over Gib, 'The Problem Child' has been unstoppable so far. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has gone on to defeat former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on two consecutive occasions, knocking out 'The Chosen One' in the rematch.

Edited by Genci Papraniku