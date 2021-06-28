Watch: Criss Angel cuts former UFC star Paige VanZant's body in half in a gruesome magic act

Former UFC strawweight star Paige VanZant left fans in disbelief when she took part in one of Criss Angel's mind-bending routines. The Las Vegas-based illusionist used his other-worldly powers to tear VanZant's body in half and put her back together.

Sawing a woman in half is a classic magic trick that no longer elicits shock value as it has been performed by professional and amateur magicians countless times. But Angel took the trick to the next level when he performed a grizzly version of the act on VanZant.

The act began with Paige VanZant lying comfortably on a wooden table. Criss Angel then appeared to have stuck his index finger into the fighter's stomach, terrifying the unsuspecting spectators. Next, blood began flowing from VanZant's midsection as Angel separated her torso from her lower body, exposing her intestines.

Thanks to some realistic special effects prosthetics and VanZant's magnificent acting chops, 'Mindfreak' has once again pulled off a disturbing performance that looked more like a scene from a horror flick than a magic trick.

Watch Criss Angel's magic trick on Paige VanZant below [VIEWER'S DISCRETION ADVISED]:

Paige VanZant will return to action soon at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 19. In her second fight under the promotion, she'll take on fellow ex-UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich. BKFC 19 will take place on July 23rd at Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida.

Criss Angel's interactions with UFC stars

Paige VanZant isn't Criss Angel's first notable guest from the world of mixed martial arts. The popular performer has previously featured former UFC champions Frank Mir, Chuck Liddell, and Randy Couture on his Spike TV show called Criss Angel: Mindfreak.

In a stunning display of his inhuman-like durability, Angel asked Mir to use his body as a punching bag. The UFC heavyweight star obliged and blasted Angel's midsection with a bare-knuckle power punch. While most people would need an ambulance after taking a hit from a professional fighter, the magician miraculously recovered after a few seconds.

Angel performed similar tricks with Couture and Liddell as hitters. Both times, he impressed two of the deadliest punchers in the UFC by absorbing full contact blows and brushing them off.

Watch the video below:

