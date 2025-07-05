[Watch] Dana White wins $1.2 million at the casino tables following Power Slap 

Dana White recently made some serious dough at the casino tables after the recent Power Slap event. The UFC CEO seemingly took home a whopping $1.2 million after winning big on his bets with former NFL star Taylor Lewan accompanying him at the Fontainebleau hotel.

White is widely credited for spearheading the UFC's immense success and is often lauded for his acute business acumen. Apart from that, the UFC CEO is also known for his love for gambling and is often seen enjoying his games in his favorite casinos.

Intriguingly, White's close friend and UFC commentator Joe Rogan once described his gambling habits as "a sickness" after witnessing him lose $600,000 playing blackjack in Las Vegas. However, it appears White truly enjoys taking risks at the wagering table and isn't keen on slowing down anytime soon.

In a recent video shared by @jedigoodman on X, Lewan and White can be seen placing bets at the Fontainebleau casino after the Power Slap 13 event. Just before hitting the $1.2 million jackpot, White can be heard saying:

"1.2 [million]. I'm at a million now, it'll be 1.2 if I win this one."

When Joe Rogan claimed Dana White got banned from a casino for winning too much

It's no secret that Joe Rogan and Dana White share a very close relationship. Given their friendship, it's no surprise that the famous podcaster got to witness some of the UFC CEO's highest and lowest moments at the casino tables.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Lex Fridman (JRE #1824), the UFC commentator recalled a time when White was banned from a casino for making too much money. Telling Fridman the story, Rogan said:

"He's so good they kick him out of casinos. Listen to this story. This was back when it was the Palms, it's not the Palms anymore. It's the Sans now. He won so much money. The most he's ever won on a night is $7,000,000. The most he ever lost on a night is $1,000,000. Like, he's really wealthy. So for him to feel it, to get that charge, he's gotta be betting big money. So he won so much money they told him he's banned from the casino."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:08:38):

