Watch: Daniel Cormier, Laura Sanko and Michael Chiesa do a modified shoey

Daniel Cormier (left), Laura Sanko (middle) and Michael Chiesa (right)
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Feb 11, 2022 11:13 PM IST
News

Daniel Cormier, Laura Sanko and Michael Chiesa were on live coverage duty for the UFC 271 weigh-ins. At one point, they interviewed UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who is infamous for his 'shoey' ritual.

In a fun turn of events, 'Bam Bam' gave instructions to the broadcasters as to how to perform the ritual. One by one, the broadcasters performed a 'shoey'.

Later, Tuivasa was asked to pick the person who performed the ritual best. The 28-year-old picked Sanko as the winner.

You can watch the full interaction below:

Tuivasa is scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight clash at UFC 271. The fight will serve as the co-main event of the card.

'Bam Bam' is currently on a four-fight win streak in the UFC and all four of them have been knockouts. Tuivasa recently made an appearance on the DC & RC show and shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup:

"[Derrick Lewis is] the knockout king. [His resume] speaks for itself. I've been a fan of Derrick. I've watched him since I started this so I know what he's going to bring and he knows what I'm going to bring, and I think that's the whole point of the fight. I think I'm younger than him, I think I'm faster than him, and I think I'm going to shock the world."

Watch the full episode of the DC & RC podcast below:

Daniel Cormier breaks down Tai Tuivasa's 'shoey' technique

Daniel Cormier has a show on ESPN called 'Detail' where he breaks down the fighting techniques of several MMA athletes. In a recent episode of 'Detail', Cormier broke down Tuivasa's 'shoey' celebration:

"Let's take a look at Tai's signature celebration - the 'shoey'. Tai Tuivasa jumps up on the cage and now, people understand that when Tai Tuivasa jumps on the cage, you get him a shoe and you get him a Modelo and then the party is about to start."

Check out Daniel Cormier's breakdown of Tuivasa's 'shoey' celebration below:

Tuivasa made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in January this year. During his time there, 'Bam Bam' revealed that he wishes to do a 'shoey' with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Watch Tai Tuivasa's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak
