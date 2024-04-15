WATCH: Danielle Kelly will take your heart and turn you into a human pretzel

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is one of the most adored names within the submission grappling realm, and there are plenty of reasons why.

The 28-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has been a poster girl for the discipline for years. Plus, with ONE Championship's foray into submission grappling, the Philadelphia native has continued to win more hearts and bring more eyes to the sport that struggled to hit mainstream popularity in the past.

Of course, the Silver Fox BJJ representative also has killer looks to go alongside her world-class skills, two factors that are certainly a match made in heaven for any athlete.

Put simply, she is indeed a beauty and a beast. This highlight-reel video uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube shows why she ticks both boxes without much fuss:

Danielle Kelly's run in ONE Championship

The submission grappling superstar has remained unbeaten across four contests in the world's largest martial arts organization thus far.

After opening her promotional account with a draw against Japanese MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi, the American has never failed to leave the circle with her hand raised.

In her sophomore outing, Kelly needed only 135 seconds to see off Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova. She returned three months later with a clear-cut unanimous decision win over Ayaka Miura.

That performance over the Japanese grappling specialist earned her a shot at the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title against longtime nemesis Jessa Khan.

Their hotly anticipated showdown got underway on the promotion's female-led ONE Fight Night 14 card inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 last year.

After 10 minutes of war, Danielle Kelly earned a well-deserved victory over the Cambodian-American superstar, thus leveling their rivalry to one apiece.

Khan failed to engineer her typical submission-hunting game against Danielle Kelly's brilliant all-around display. The Silver Fox BJJ representative even came close to wrapping the tie with a couple of submission attempts.

