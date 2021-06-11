Watch: Deiveson Figueiredo shoves Brandon Moreno in a heated face-off at the UFC 263 press conference

The UFC 263 press conference face-off saw Deiveson Figueiredo lose his cool and shove Brandon Moreno ahead of their rematch. The two flyweights will collide in the co-main event of UFC 263 and things certainly got heated ahead of their second fight.

At the press conference, the challenger Moreno didn't have anything bad to say towards Deiveson Figueiredo. 'The Assassin Baby' was a definite fan-favorite and received a huge reception from the audience in Arizona.

Moreno also had a friendly exchange with Nate Diaz, who was sitting next to him at the press conference. Diaz, who was smoking marijuana on stage, offered Moreno a hit and the two were also seen sharing fist bumps on camera.

I believe Nate Diaz just offered Brandon Moreno some of what he is smoking. #UFC263 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 10, 2021

However, the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, has been determined in the build-up to his rematch against Moreno. The Brazilian has made it clear that he wants to knock out his opponent after their draw at UFC 256 last year.

During the face-off, 'Deus da Guerra' shoved Moreno and despite the involvement of Dana White and other UFC personnel, the flyweight champion managed to push his opponent.

Here is the intense face-off between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno:

Deiveson Figueiredo wanted to get the fight with @theassassinbaby started early 👀 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/ce4VXhL6qP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2021

In the co-main event of UFC 263, Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno in a rematch between the pair. The duo initially faced off last year at UFC 256 in a fight that both men agreed to on three weeks' notice.

Having fought at UFC 255, Figueiredo and Moreno filled the main event spot for the final UFC pay-per-view of 2020. The two flyweights delivered one of the best fights in UFC history, one that many even labeled the greatest flyweight fight in the history of the promotion.

After the draw between the two men last December, there was talk of a rematch down the road and ultimately Dana White and his team added the flyweight title bout to the stacked UFC 263 card.

