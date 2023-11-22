WATCH: Demetrious Johnson gives his honest take on Andrew Tate’s kickboxing credentials

The wealthy combat sports credentials of Demetrious Johnson have made him an icon in the community and worldwide. His fight IQ is not only utilized during his fights, but he also uses it in his fight breakdowns on his YouTube channel, Mighty Gaming.

In his most recent video upload, he made a breakdown of Andrew Tate, who was a former kickboxer before becoming an online influencer. The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion looked back at Tate’s kickboxing match against a 19-year-old opponent who is making his professional debut. The video was published on November 21, 2023, with the description:

“IS ANDREW TATE LEGIT AT KICKBOXING?!?! "Mighty Mouse" Demetrious Johnson breaks down Andrew Tate's LAST KICKBOXING FIGHT vs Cosmic Lingurar!”

Right off the bat, Johnson made a quick assessment of both fighters, as he pointed out the massive difference between them in terms of experience level where he cited that Tate had the enormous advantage.

The 37-year-old American then proceeded to identify the initial success that both fighters had in the opening phase of the match, with Tate’s opponent overwhelming him with pressure while he did a good job of defending and evading the strikes.

Eventually, the Tate was able to put away his foe in the second round with a standing TKO after his opponent failed to beat the 10-second count from the referee. After the match concluded, Johnson quickly gave his overall evaluation of Tate’s fighting skills and said:

“The biggest thing is I would say, his kickboxing is legit. He didn’t throw one leg kick the whole entire time. I think the fight could have been totally different… Like he wasn’t really putting a lot of combinations together, he was more retreating and bringing his head back and like catch him with the check hook - left hook and right hook.”

Demetrious Johnson waiting for his next ONE Championship opponent

Since closing his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a unanimous decision victory, Johnson hasn’t stepped inside the Circle as he is still enjoying his time with his family. Additionally, he has been actively competing in BJJ tournaments to continue honing his martial arts skills.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has a lot of options in his comeback fight under the world’s largest martial arts organizations: he can defend his world title against a ranked contender in the division, request another special-rule super fight, or challenge reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci for his world championship belt.