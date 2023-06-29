WATCH: Demetrious Johnson, ONE stars show the most devastating areas to target in MMA

Watching MMA is one thing but getting hit by a strike is another.

Fighters in the combat sports industry suffer some of the most horrific injuries you could ever possibly imagine. From dislocated arms to facial hematomas, you wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a significant strike or wrestling maneuver. Even all-time greats like ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, can’t avoid getting hit altogether.

So, the best thing a fighter can do while they train is to drill their defensive skills every day so it becomes almost second nature to them. If not, the results can be ultra-devastating.

As we’ve seen through a clip ONE Championship shared this week, some of the worst areas to get hit in a fight are in the liver, on the knee, and in the face.

Watch the full Instagram compilation below:

It’s certainly not fun to get hit anywhere on the body. But the general consensus online suggests that taking a hit on the knee is one of the worst painful areas known to man. Read some of their comments below:

Instagram reactions

Others have suggested that a liver shot to the body takes the number one spot in terms of pain, as it completely debilitates the body upon impact. There’s no way of returning to a fight after getting struck in the liver, so what fighters suggest is to keep your elbows in tight so that the arm absorbs most of the damage and not the body.

At the end of the day, it’s best to leave it up to the professionals whose job it is to constantly take the hits and keep going. Makes you respect and appreciate their line of work even more.

