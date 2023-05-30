Demetrious Johnson still unsure about retirement since his “plate is full things” 

Demetrious Johnson is still uncertain as to whether or not his victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 is the last fight of his illustrious career.

‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out his iconic trilogy with the former eight-time ONE world champion on May 5, further establishing himself as the greatest flyweight fighter of all time, and perhaps the pound-for-pound GOAT. With 25 career wins, nearly two years of excellence, and multiple world title reigns, Johnson has little left to prove, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done yet.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following his success at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson revealed that he has been entirely too busy to sit down and consider his future.

”So I got three different, you know, emotions, people have to take care of,” Johnson said. “And then I have a wife, so we haven’t even talked about it. We maybe talked about for a hot split second but that was it. Like I said, my plate is full of things to do before I can think about that. Unfortunately, there’s no update.”

As a family man, an avid gamer, and a businessman both in and out of the Circle, Demetrious Johnson always has something going on, but before long, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will have to take a long hard look at his career before deciding the next step.

After closing out his trilogy with Adriano Moraes, is it time for DJ to hang up his gloves for good?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

