WATCH: Demetrious Johnson teaches Rodtang grappling, immediately gets choked out in lighthearted sparring session in Bangkok

When Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon linked up in Thailand last month, both men sought to explore every facet of the martial arts spectrum.

Ad

The now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion traveled to 'The Land of Smiles' this past January to watch the much-awaited ONE 170, a sold-out event at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

But before taking his seat at cageside, 'Mighty Mouse' made a detour to Looksaikongdin Gym, where Rodtang currently sharpens his skills for an upcoming assignment.

Inside the ring, the two martial arts icons engaged in a spirited Muay Thai sparring session, exchanging combinations and techniques.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The friendly encounter rekindled memories of their hybrid-rules exhibition t in March 2022, where Johnson secured a second-round rear-naked choke to put Rodtang to sleep — an outcome made possible when the bout transitioned to MMA rules.

This time, Johnson took the opportunity to break down the very submission that sealed his victory, sharing intricate details to ensure a successful tap-out with Rodtang himself.

In a humorous twist, he may have regretted giving away his trade secret, as clips of their session have since gone viral on social media, with Rodtang finally getting his “revenge.”

Ad

Check out the footage below:

Ad

Will Demetrious Johnson fly to Japan for ONE 172?

Whether Demetrious Johnson will make the trip to Japan to support Rodtang Jitmuangnon in one of the biggest fights of his career remains to be seen.

The Thai superstar is set to headline ONE 172 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena, where he will finally square off against Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing showdown on March 23.

Ad

Adding to the intrigue, the card will also feature a battle for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship — a world title Johnson relinquished upon retirement.

Former world champion Adriano Moraes will face old foe Yuya Wakamatsu in a high-stakes rematch to determine the division’s new king.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.