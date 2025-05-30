WATCH: Denice Zamboanga gets euphoric cheering on fellow Filipino superstar Joshua Pacio's beatdown of Jarred Brooks in Qatar

Denice Zamboanga made sure to be in Joshua Pacio's corner — figuratively and emotionally — when her Filipino compatriot stepped into the most pivotal bout of his career under the ONE Championship banner.

'The Menace' was seated front and center at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as Pacio squared off against Jarred Brooks for the third time, this time in a high-stakes ONE strawweight MMA world title unification match at ONE 171 this past February.

It was an emotional ride for Zamboanga. From the opening bell, Brooks asserted his grappling dominance, dragging Pacio into deep waters on the mat. There, the American launched a flurry of early submission attempts. However, 'The Passion' remained composed, skillfully fending off each threat.

Then, a dramatic shift transpired in the second round. With calculated precision, Pacio reversed the momentum, mauling Brooks in his own game by unleashing a relentless barrage of strikes.

Visibly fired up, Zamboanga could be seen urging him on, her voice cutting through the roar of the crowd as she screamed for him to go for the finish.

The moment came at the 4:22 mark of round two when the referee intervened to wave off the bout and hand the TKO victory in Pacio's favor.

Denice Zamboanga attains 26 pounds of gold in ONE Championship

Just a month earlier, Denice Zamboanga had achieved a milestone of her own, realizing a lifelong dream by claiming 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

At ONE Fight Night 27 last January, she delivered a shut-out performance against Alyona Rassohyna, authoring a second-round TKO win to claim the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

Four months later, Zamboanga's reign earned its full status after Stamp Fairtex vacated the crown due to an injury that will keep her sidelined indefinitely.

