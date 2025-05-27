WATCH: Denice Zamboanga goes through her emotions watching countryman Joshua Pacio claim undisputed gold in Qatar

Denice Zamboanga and Joshua Pacio may not share the same gym, but the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion showed that loyalty to a fellow countryman transcends team lines.

Last February, Zamboanga flew to Qatar to support Pacio in what was arguably the most important bout of his career — a ONE strawweight MMA world title unification rubber match against Jarred Books, headlining ONE 171: Qatar.

It was an emotional rollercoaster ride for 'The Menace' as she watched from the floor seats. Right from the opening bell, Brooks imposed his grappling game, dragging 'The Passion' into deep waters on the ground.

'The Monkey God' launched a barrage of attempts to finish the fight early, but Pacio remained calm under pressure, expertly defending each threat.

As the second round began, the tide dramatically turned. With surgical precision, Pacio reversed the momentum, taking Brooks down and unloading a furious storm of ground-and-pound.

From her front-row seat at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena, Zamboanga could be seen passionately urging Pacio on, her voice rising above the crowd as she screamed for him to push for the finish.

Watch Denice Zamboanga's heartfelt reaction watching Joshua Pacio pick up the win over Jarred Brooks below:

Blow after blow, Brooks' defenses crumbled until, at the 4:22 mark of round two, the referee stepped in to stop the assault — a decisive victory for Pacio that sent the crowd into rapturous celebration.

Denice Zamboanga also accomplishes her moment of glory in ONE Championship

A month before Joshua Pacio vanquished Jarred Brooks at ONE 171, Denice Zamboanga fulfilled her longtime dream of holding mixed martial arts gold — capturing the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

In a commanding performance at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January, 'The Menace' outclassed Alyona Rassohyna in every department. She ultimately secured a second-round TKO victory to etch her name in the record books as the first Filipina MMA world champion.

Earlier this month, Zamboanga was officially elevated to undisputed status as the divisional queen after Stamp Fairtex vacated the crown due to an injury that will sideline her indefinitely.

