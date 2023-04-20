Watch Denice Zamboanga’s stunning upset of Mei Yamaguchi ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

If Denice Zamboanga is on a fight card, you better believe it’s gonna be a competitive one with a whole lot of butt-kicking.

Back in February 2020, the Filipina-bred warrior lived up to her nickname, ‘The Menace,’ when she outclassed two-time ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: King of the Jungle.

Before she returns to action in a few days, re-live her stunning upset win over Mei Yamaguchi that has fans growing wild in anticipation for her next atomweight bout at ONE Fight Night 9.

@combatsports2640:

Denice got the killer atttude😍

@emelitacabigasasuncion4142

Congrats Denice❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉

@philippinetraffic

Zamboanga for the win Philippine team

@Rickola01

She’s Awesome great Style

@bhok08officialchannel37

she needs to throw kicks next time... congrats kabayan 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭

At the time, Denice Zamboanga had an impressive MMA streak of 6-0 before she met Yamaguchi inside the cage. Known for her aggressive fighting style, boxing acumen, and endless gas tank, she’s become a fan favorite in ONE Championship.

Now, she’s gearing up for her next atomweight showdown against Brazilian slugger Julie Mezarbarba at ONE Fight Night 9, to climb her way back up the rankings.

If Zamboanga was to capture her next win by dominant decision, conversations about a fight with Stamp Fairtex for the No.1 spot could be next for her - and no one deserves that opportunity more than Zamboanga.

Watch ‘The Menace’ again in full throttle on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

North American fans from Canada and the U.S. can watch the event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes