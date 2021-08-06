Watch: Derrick Lewis' hilarious one-liner from UFC 265 press conference that made the crowd erupt in cheers

Derrick Lewis is set to fight French heavyweight star Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 265. The fight will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, August 7th, 2021.

During the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference, a journalist asked Derrick Lewis how it’d feel to get beat by a Frenchman in front of his hometown fans. The Texas resident responded by smiling and stating:

“You’re gonna have to excuse my French. But f**k you, and f**k him (Ciryl Gane).”

The crowd erupted in cheers upon hearing Derrick Lewis’ rebuttal to the question. The journalist then suggested that he and many others will remember the MMA star’s statement on Saturday night.

Lewis replied by saying:

“Write that sh** down. Take a picture. I don’t give a f**k.” (*Video courtesy: UFC Twitter; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Derrick Lewis or Ciryl Gane could compete for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title very soon

Stipe Miocic (left) and Francis Ngannou (right)

In the buildup to UFC 260 in March 2021, the consensus in the MMA community was that the winner of the UFC heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou would defend their title against Jon Jones next.

UFC 260 witnessed Ngannou avenge his 2018 loss to Miocic and become the new UFC heavyweight champion. After this, all signs seemed to point towards a UFC heavyweight title fight between Ngannou and Jones. The fight was expected to serve as Jones’ debut in the UFC heavyweight division.

Nevertheless, Jones and the UFC have been engaged in a pay dispute over the past several months. As a result, the fight between him and Ngannou didn’t come to fruition. Jones, on his part, has recently indicated that he’ll return to the octagon in 2022.

The UFC later tried to schedule a Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch with Ngannou’s title on the line. Lewis holds a decision win over Ngannou. The rematch would’ve given ‘The Predator’ an opportunity to avenge his loss to Lewis.

However, while Ngannou was prepared to return to the octagon as early as September 2021, the UFC wanted to book a heavyweight title fight in August 2021.

Considering the variables at play, the UFC ended up scheduling an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. The winner is likely to fight Ngannou in a title unification matchup for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh