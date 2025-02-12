"Watch the difference" - Jarred Brooks fired up to dish out vintage display in Joshua Pacio trilogy at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks is fired up to flip the script and bag a victory in his return at ONE 171: Qatar.

That evening inside the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena, the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion unifies his crown against Joshua Pacio in a trilogy that has been lingering long in the mind of MMA fans after the unfortunate ending to their sequel slightly less than a year ago.

At ONE 166, the promotion's debut outing in Qatar last March, Brooks was handed a disqualification loss after inadvertently spiking his Filipino nemesis on the back of the head in the opening round.

Though he lost the gold that day, a couple of injuries and setbacks to 'The Passion' allowed the Mash Fight Team athlete the opportunity to capture the interim crown against Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 last year.

With momentum on his end, Jarred Brooks is ready to stake claim to what was rightfully his in his rubber match against Pacio next week.

The Indiana native told The MMA Superfan:

"I'm going out there to fight. I'm going out there to show people that I am a true champion and that I have worked on my craft. Watch the difference between where I was and where I am now."

Watch the full interview here:

Jarred Brooks says nothing will prevent him from coming out victorious at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks took to Instagram last week to share a short clip of him putting in his final touches in fight camp.

In the caption, the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion bared his excitement and readiness for the trilogy:

"Coming for what is mine ! I will dig and dig and dig to get to the gold . Nothing stopping me but me!"

Fight fans can catch ONE 171: Qatar live via watch.onefc.com.

